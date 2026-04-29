Give Yourself a Single Minute to Listen to This Clip of Douglas Murray, He Can be So VERY Succinct...

My first exposure to Douglas Murray was during my 25+ years as a consultant and client executive sponsor implementing very large human resource and payroll systems, known within the industry as HRIS.

As most of you know, HR is VERY political and VERY Liberal - a conservative stuck out like a spot of bright yellow mustard on a black curtain, and you were forever the brunt end of jokes once discovered, leading up to how it is today.

At the time I first heard Murray, I had recently ditched the Democrat party for the GOP - which I later ditched and choose to understand and enforce our Constitution and its Amendments as the GOP was and still is mainly the same room, just different furniture.

Douglas was invited to speak to a n HR and HRIS organization in Europe.

To say the applause was pathetic is an understatement - however, it wasn’t him, it is the HR industry.

Liberal politics introduced HR to businesses for PC and divisive control reasons - and it shows everywhere within the industry.

Since that day, I followed Douglas Murray - and finally left the HR industry altogether after nearly 10 years of preparing a 2nd career.

Unless you are one of them, there is only so much political correctness anyone can listen to…

And if you are not one of them, the ways and means of being constructive and undertaking building everything around you to be experienced is limitless

You could say I chose life, Christ, and Israel over death…