Genspark Just Killed 11 AI Subscriptions

A team out of Palo Alto went from launch to billion-dollar unicorn in 20 months by killing the one thing every creator quietly pays for the subscription stack.



The AI race just moved off chat and onto finished work. Genspark routes one prompt to the best model for the job GPT, Claude, Gemini, plus image and video engines so you stop managing eleven logins and start shipping deliverables.



What you'll learn:

✅ The real cost of the tab tax most creators never calculate

✅ Six full jobs built in one workspace, zero extra tabs

✅ Why the specialist tool still wins the final 5%



The build that broke my brain turns raw footage into a shot map in minutes.

👉 Try Genspark — https://bit.ly/4fbqjA4

⏱ CHAPTERS

0:00 Chat is over, finished work is here

0:45 Six jobs, one workspace

1:03 Meet the clone

1:29 The tab tax

2:44 What Genspark is

3:09 The 2026 offer

3:54 Demo 1: Visual identity

4:48 Demo 2: Live website, no code

5:40 Demo 3: Pitch deck

6:07 Demo 4: Storyboard

6:40 Demo 5: Footage to shot map

7:13 Demo 6: Podcast from a doc

8:16 Honest caveats

9:07 Your First Mover window

9:54 How to start