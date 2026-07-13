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Gavin Newsom ADMITS He's Fine With Marxists Taking Over His Party
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Gavin Newsom ADMITS He's Fine With Marxists Taking Over His Party

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Decisive Liberty
Jul 13, 2026

Gavin Newsom says he's fine with the Democratic Socialists of America "taking over" his party - and it's on tape.

This video breaks down Newsom comparing DSA to the Green Party he beat in San Francisco, his dodge on whether Israel is an "apartheid state," and his attacks on Netanyahu over the two-state solution.

Then it exposes DSA's actual playbook: using the Democratic Party as a host (the "cuckoo" strategy) to win low-turnout primaries, take over city halls, and push socialism from the inside - in the words of DSA organizers and NYC's Zohran Mamdani.

Closes with Rashida Tlaib's "seize the power" speech and why Schumer, Jeffries, and Newsom keep welcoming the far left instead of confronting it.

Chapters

0:00 – Newsom says he's fine with Marxists in his party
0:33 – "I want a big tent. I want to win."
2:45 – Newsom dodges on Israel and attacks Netanyahu
6:29 – Exposed: DSA's "cuckoo" strategy to take over Democrats
9:53 – Rashida Tlaib: "Seize the power" — and the Democrats' suicide pact

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