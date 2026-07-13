Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson - Cover Story: Mexico Misfire

Mexico’s cartels are drowning in cash, fueled by record billions they got from smuggling drugs and people across our southern border.

For years, the narrative pinned the escalating violence and bloodshed on U.S. gun smuggling and lax firearm laws.

After all, American-made weapons litter Mexican crime scenes.

But what if the truth is far different?

Today, a former federal agent flips the script with a jaw dropping twist: many of the U.S. guns used in cartel crimes were bought by Mexico’s own government.