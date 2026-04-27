Forget Satellites, SpaceX Just Won The Invisible War

Everyone is watching rockets......

That’s the mistake.

While the world is focused on launches, satellites, and who can get to orbit faster… a much bigger battle is happening in a place you can’t see and it’s already deciding who controls the future of global communication.

In the last few weeks, moves involving SpaceX, Starlink, Amazon, and Apple have quietly shifted tens of billions of dollars into one of the most important assets on Earth.

And almost nobody is talking about it.

If you think the space race is about hardware… you’re already behind.