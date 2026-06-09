Forget Capitalism vs Socialism, Guess What’s Happening... The American System of Trump and Hamilton

Promethean PAC’s mission for 2026 is to secure Donald Trump’s economic revolution by electing candidates to Congress who understand what this election means for working and middle class families, for war and peace, and for a future prosperity better than that we have ever had before.

How do you Landslide the Midterms in 2026?

You listen to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trump’s Candidates in Texas.

Welcome to Bootcamp #12.

Susan Kokinda discusses why Trump’s Economic Revolution is what American Voters want and the Globalists fear like a silver bullet.

Don’t get trapped in narratives of Socialism vs Free Market; that was designed to rob you of the American System

JOIN the next Midterm Bootcamp