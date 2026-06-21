Find Out What is Starship's Next Giant Leap

SpaceX may have just dropped its biggest hint yet about what comes after Starship Flight 13.

Indeed, FINALLY!

Starship's Next Giant Leap may be here as the new filings point toward an Orbital Return Demo that could mark the next major milestone on the road to full reusability.

With that work continues at Starbase on Pads 1 and 2, the Gigabay, and future launch infrastructure.

Elsewhere this week, we cover Falcon 9 launches carrying BlueBird satellites, Starlink, and another classified NRO mission, Cargo Dragon’s return from the International Space Station, Astrobotic’s Griffin lunar lander preparing for launch, Ariane 6’s impressive upgraded debut with its heaviest payload yet, and the dramatic demolition of historic structures at Space Launch Complex 6.