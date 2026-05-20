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Fed Up Father Publicly DISMANTLES Leftist Superintendent of His Kid's School
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Fed Up Father Publicly DISMANTLES Leftist Superintendent of His Kid's School

This father had enough and says it to her face. He calls out the superintendent of his kid's school during a public school board meeting. They try to shut him down but it does not work.
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Decisive Liberty
May 20, 2026

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