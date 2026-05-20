Fed Up Father Publicly DISMANTLES Leftist Superintendent of His Kid's School
This father had enough and says it to her face. He calls out the superintendent of his kid's school during a public school board meeting. They try to shut him down but it does not work.
May 20, 2026
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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