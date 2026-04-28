EXPOSED: The 'Trapped Trump' Lie - DOJ Drops SPLC Bombshell

Our Note: We had some temporary changes in our calendar since this past weekend, requiring us to focus on the backend of our server (not Substack’s, our server which will be used to break Substack’s throttling of our content - more about this just before we launch on our server). We will resume lengthier posts with Promethean Action once we have addressed this issue. Do take time to understand what Promethean has and will be sharing - they are one of the few that have been focused on the signal and not the noise.

Barbara Boyd argues that media narratives about Donald Trump being trapped by impeachment, high prices, and a new Iran war are false, and claims the administration has launched an “accountability” and economic push.

It highlights a Justice Department indictment of the Southern Poverty Law Center for fraud, alleging the SPLC smeared conservatives while secretly funding racist groups and paying an informant involved in planning the 2017 Charlottesville “Unite the Right” event.

FBI Director Kash Patel cut ties with the SPLC and ADL, and that the IRS is banning fiscal sponsorships that hide donors.

It also covers five Defense Production Act energy executive orders to rapidly expand U.S. grid and fuel infrastructure to drive prices down, plus Regeneron joining “most favored nation” drug pricing and reshoring.

Finally, it cites Scott Bessent’s statements on expanding dollar swap lines to Gulf and Asian allies, framing this as outflanking London-backed alternatives to the dollar.

Chapters

00:00 The Saturday Wrap-Up - Intro - April 25, 2026

02:47 The SPLC Bites the Dust

07:37 Trump Unchains the Grid