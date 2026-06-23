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EXPOSED: THE REAL ISLAMIC POPULATION OF THE UK - RANKING THE TOP 40+ ISLAMIC CITIES
0:00
-10:06

EXPOSED: THE REAL ISLAMIC POPULATION OF THE UK - RANKING THE TOP 40+ ISLAMIC CITIES

HINT: IT'S NOT 6%...
Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
Jun 23, 2026

🎬 CHAPTERS

0:00 🟢 Introduction & episode setup
0:09 📊 UK Muslim population statistic claim (6% discussion)
0:18 ⚖️ Challenging the “conspiracy theory” framing
0:27 🗺️ Purpose of the video: mapping UK city demographics
0:35 🏙️ START HERE
4:05 ⚠️ Reaction to overall demographic statistics
4:37 🏛️ Interpretation of demographic and cultural change
5:50 🌍 Migration discussion and distinctions made
6:19 🕌 Religious and cultural claims about Islam
7:12 🔒 Security, terror, and UK countermeasures discussion
7:54 🎄 Cultural change in UK public life (traditions & festivals)
8:22 📜 Historical comparisons and civilisational framing
9:01 🚨 National security warning and final interpretation
9:44 📣 Conclusion, call to action & outro

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