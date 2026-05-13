EXPOSED: Carney's Secret Toronto Plot Collapses as Trump Heads to China

Barbara Boyd criticizes Sen. Elissa Slotkin’s claim that Trump will need China’s help over Iran and argues the U.S. has leverage because China is hurt by the Strait of Hormuz closure while the U.S. has surplus oil and gas.

She says Slotkin joined a Toronto meeting with Mark Carney, Barack Obama, Center for American Progress figures, and Alex Soros aimed at regaining the working class and preserving the “rules-based order,” while the UK revolts against Keir Starmer and Europe bets on defense spending tied to Ukraine.

Boyd cites allegations involving Zelensky’s circle and John Brennan’s remarks as evidence of a “bureaucratic insurgency.”

She highlights testimony from Pete Hegseth and Jamieson Greer on defense-driven manufacturing investment, job creation, record exports, and a reduced trade deficit, and suggests Trump’s China trip could enable U.S.-China-Russia cooperation in space and nuclear technologies.

Chapters

00:00 The Midweek Update - Intro - May 13, 2026

03:16 Mark Carney's Losers

06:45 The American Economic Boom

10:28 Is a China/US Deal the Prelude to a Renaissance?

Alex Krainer’s Substack Post