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Ever Notice Just How Bizarre Democrats Behave When Hope Is Lost Eternal?
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Ever Notice Just How Bizarre Democrats Behave When Hope Is Lost Eternal?

Newsom’s BIZARRE plan for men, Don Lemon’s DC rant leaves narcissism looking for a new self-absorbed definition, and the explosive jobs report shows the only collapse is within the Democrats...
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Decisive Liberty
Apr 04, 2026

Gavin Newsom's so-called "California Men's Service Challenge" initiative just got exposed for what it really is - and his wife Jennifer's viral video is making it a whole lot worse.

Then, fired CNN anchor Don Lemon makes a shocking announcement about his political future that nobody saw coming.

Plus, Trump's jobs report just crushed every expert prediction, California’s hospice fraud scandal explodes with federal raids, and a brand new CNN poll delivers devastating news for Democrats heading into the midterms.

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