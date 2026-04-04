Ever Notice Just How Bizarre Democrats Behave When Hope Is Lost Eternal?

Gavin Newsom's so-called "California Men's Service Challenge" initiative just got exposed for what it really is - and his wife Jennifer's viral video is making it a whole lot worse.

Then, fired CNN anchor Don Lemon makes a shocking announcement about his political future that nobody saw coming.

Plus, Trump's jobs report just crushed every expert prediction, California’s hospice fraud scandal explodes with federal raids, and a brand new CNN poll delivers devastating news for Democrats heading into the midterms.