Europe Is BEGGING Trump To Stay In NATO

Seventy-seven years of the American security umbrella.

One word from Donald Trump, and Europe is scrambling.

The same allies who blocked US planes over Iran.

The same allies who slammed their airspace shut.

The same allies who dodged a 2% target for a decade are now racing to Berlin to keep America from walking out the door.



Trump's verdict?

"Paper tiger."

"A one-way street."

"Beyond reconsideration."

On the record, his Secretary of State asked the question Brussels fears most:

"Then why are we in NATO?"

In this video, War Briefs Report breaks down the secret E5 summit, the Iran blowup that triggered it, and why America holds every card heading into Ankara.