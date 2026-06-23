Erin Brockovich Is Taking On a New Issue: AI Data Centers

Five million gallons.

That's how much water a large data center in the U.S. might use on an average day - a shocking statistic reported by the nonpartisan Environmental and Energy Study Institute.

The staggering amounts of water needed to cool down servers is raising consciousness about the environmental impact of these centers.

Renowned environmental activist Erin Brockovich is calling for more transparency on data centers' impact on neighboring communities - from persistent noise pollution to dwindling water supplies.

Brockovich joins Hari Sreenivasan to talk about her latest campaign.

Originally aired on June 16, 2025

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Normally we do not post PBS nor CNN’s Amanpour content - however, the guest host Erin Brockovich is a trusted voice not to be missed.