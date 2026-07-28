Elsa Kurt w Bradley Aman: How You Can Use AI to Build Wealth

AI isn’t a someday problem, it’s a right now reality, and it’s forcing a hard question: is the American Dream disappearing, or is it evolving into something new?

We sit down with entrepreneur, author, and business strategist Bradley R. Amon to separate fact from fear and talk plainly about what artificial intelligence means for work, wages, and everyday opportunity in the United States.

If you’ve felt anxious about automation, layoffs, or getting left behind, this conversation is built to replace doom with direction.

Bradley shares what pushed him to write Success In An AI World and his broader American Dream series after traveling, meeting people from every walk of life, and hearing a growing belief that only the elite can succeed.

He argues the opposite: AI can become one of the biggest wealth-building tools the middle class has ever had, because access to information and guidance is now at your fingertips.

We dig into why most people underuse AI, how to think beyond a basic search bar, and how AI agents can help you research industries, spot trends, and reclaim time for higher-value work.

We also get real about motivation. Bradley’s “head in the sand” warning and his unforgettable bear story underline the stakes: you don’t need to outrun the future, but you do need to move.

From career resilience to entrepreneurship, we talk about finding problems worth solving, learning fast, and using AI wisely to build a life that actually feels like progress.