Elon Musk LOST The AI War

Elon Musk just lost the biggest AI lawsuit ever… and almost nobody understands what that REALLY means.
OpenAI, Microsoft, centralized AI power, trillion-dollar infrastructure, and the future of Artificial Intelligence may have just shifted permanently.
This is bigger than Elon.
Bigger than ChatGPT.
Bigger than billionaire tech drama.
The real question is: who should control intelligence itself?
Our Note
As early as AI is at the moment, one thing is apparent - AI platforms are not created equal nor do they produce results that are just and true. Some are, some do - but the deviation from the line of just and true is too apparent. There is something to be said about learning from books and writing your own notes…