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Elon Musk LOST The AI War
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Elon Musk LOST The AI War

Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
May 20, 2026

Elon Musk just lost the biggest AI lawsuit ever… and almost nobody understands what that REALLY means.

OpenAI, Microsoft, centralized AI power, trillion-dollar infrastructure, and the future of Artificial Intelligence may have just shifted permanently.

This is bigger than Elon.

Bigger than ChatGPT.

Bigger than billionaire tech drama.

The real question is: who should control intelligence itself?

Our Note

As early as AI is at the moment, one thing is apparent - AI platforms are not created equal nor do they produce results that are just and true. Some are, some do - but the deviation from the line of just and true is too apparent. There is something to be said about learning from books and writing your own notes…

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