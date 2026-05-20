Elon Musk LOST The AI War

Elon Musk just lost the biggest AI lawsuit ever… and almost nobody understands what that REALLY means.

OpenAI, Microsoft, centralized AI power, trillion-dollar infrastructure, and the future of Artificial Intelligence may have just shifted permanently.

This is bigger than Elon.

Bigger than ChatGPT.

Bigger than billionaire tech drama.

The real question is: who should control intelligence itself?

Our Note

As early as AI is at the moment, one thing is apparent - AI platforms are not created equal nor do they produce results that are just and true. Some are, some do - but the deviation from the line of just and true is too apparent. There is something to be said about learning from books and writing your own notes…