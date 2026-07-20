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Election Integrity VICTORY after Clinton Judge SLAPPED DOWN on Appeal
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Election Integrity VICTORY after Clinton Judge SLAPPED DOWN on Appeal

The DC Circuit delivers a major defeat to partisan judicial overreach, granting a crucial stay that enables the Trump admin to move forward with critical postal security reforms for mail-in ballots.
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Decisive Liberty
Jul 20, 2026

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