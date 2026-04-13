IT'S OVER: Trump's 'World's Most Powerful Reset' Just ENDED Schwab's Great Reset

Barbara Boyd argues Donald Trump’s Truth Social post - “World’s Most Powerful Reset” - signals a deliberate effort to dismantle the World Economic Forum’s COVID-era “Great Reset” and replace it with an opposite agenda: expanded U.S. energy production, lower global prices, and renewed American industrial growth.

She contrasts net-zero finance and global governance - citing Klaus Schwab, King Charles, Mark Carney, and the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero - with Trump’s “drill, build, export” approach and the goal of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open.

Boyd cites strategist James Thorne’s view that moves involving Venezuela and Iran aim to “re-anchor” energy and money in the dollar system, while she frames Trump’s strategy as the American System of Hamilton, Lincoln, and McKinley, not a British imperial “Great Game.”

She connects Iran talks involving regional players to a “Board of Peace,” and ends by linking Artemis II’s splashdown and a moon-to-Mars vision to this broader reset, urging viewers to follow Promethean Action and support midterm efforts.

Chapters

00:00 The Saturday Wrap-Up - Intro - April 11, 2026

01:44 Schwab’s Reset: Own Nothing, Lose Everything

06:20 Hamilton’s Revenge: The American System Returns

11:01 The World’s Most Powerful Reset

Snapshots and Notes

Friday, as J.D. Vance boarded a plane to Pakistan for peace talks with Iran, Donald Trump posted four words on True Social…

Of course, the media ignored it - for the most part, they have no idea what he meant.

Was he talking about Iran?

Was it some coded threat?

Barbara and many of Promethean and our followers know what it means, and by the end of this video, you will too.

We’ve all been flooded with propaganda by Trump’s enemies, domestic and foreign.

Most people think he’s just throwing grenades, tariffs, trade wars, threats of military force with no plan behind any of it.

They. Are. Dead Wrong.

What you’re watching is a deliberate strategic reset of the entire world order - NOT the great reset that King Charles, Klaus Schwab, the World Economic Forum, and Joe Biden announced during COVID.

They told you energy had to be rationed and world government imposed or we would all die from the climate apocalypse or the next pandemic.

Trump’s reset goes entirely in the opposite direction.

Barbara Boyd has tracked the imperial great game for decades and she has lived through managed decline, has studied the American system of economics which Trump has resurrected, and knows it will produce a new and completely different world.

Here’s what she is covering in this episode…

Schwab’s Reset: Own Nothing, Lose Everything [ 01:44 ]

Let’s start with the old gray reset because you need to understand what Trump is dismantling before you can understand what he’s building.

The World Economic Forum’s Great Reset wasn’t a conspiracy theory, Klaus Schwab said it out loud in public in June of 2020.

COVID, he declared, was a narrow window of opportunity to remake capitalism.

“For the post-Corona era, we have a choice to remain passive, which would lead to the amplification of many of the trends we see today: polarization, nationalism, racism, and ultimately, increased social unrest and conflicts. “But we have another choice. “We can build a new social contract, particularly integrating the next generation. “We can change our behavior to be in harmony with nature again, and “We can make sure that the technologies of the fourth industrial revolution are best utilized to provide us with better lives" “In short, we need a great reset. “We have to mobilize all constituents of our global society to work together. “We must not miss this unique window of opportunity.”

Did you hear what you were listening to?

COVID was an opportunity.

Earlier in the speech, Kraus said that COVID had shown a lack of social cohesion caused by nationalists and racists (these words were used to start another polarization by Liberals).

In other words, those who are refusing to comply with insane lockdown mandates.

We don’t know about you, but that speech still stands our hair on end.

Under the Great Reset,

energy had to be rationed and controlled

Carbon had to be taxed and strangled

Every sovereign nation was supposed to surrender to globalist institutions who no one elected.Every sovereign nation was supposed to surrender to globalist institutions who no one elected.

Prince Charles, now the King, joined Schwab in announcing the Great Reset.

link / archive

Current Canadian Prime Minister and Trump-hater Mark Carney was moved as the Governor of the Bank of England (the ONLY non-British appointment in the history of the Bank of England) to U.N. Climate Czar.

He created a net zero carbon finance regime, the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero, controlling an estimated $130 trillion in assets and aiming to police and control all global credit.

link / archive

Who profited from this?Who profited from this?Who profited from this?Who profited from this?

Well, the City of London’s banks and insurers did.Well, the City of London’s banks and insurers did.Well, the City of London’s banks and insurers did.Well, the City of London’s banks and insurers did.

An independent academic study from the University of Manchester confirms this.

link / archive (PDF)

Green finance became British industrial policy,

run through what the author calls the city-bank-treasury nexus,

designed to preserve the City of London’s financial dominance,

not save the planet. Main Street America, workers, manufacturers, small businesses, farmers - they all get strangled when energy prices surge or when the supply is unreliable.

For 4 years under Biden, it was the policy…

the pipeline shutdowns

the drilling restrictions

the war on American natural gas

the record inflation

the loss of energy independence

All of it flowed from that great reset blueprint.

Trump’s energy reset is a mirror image: drill, build, export.

Let American energy flood the world market, drive down prices, and make every nation that wants cheap power an American partner rather than a hostage of the global establishment.

But that means free and open use of places like the Strait of Hormuz without constant threats of terrorist disruption and the resulting artificial price hikes from London’s commodities markets.

Which brings us to today (Sat, 11 Apr 2026).

Were Venezuela and now Iran only about corrupt terrorist regimes?

Or is something much more fundamental going on, like rewiring the entire global financial system to accommodate Trump’s American economic renaissance?

Is that what Trump is talking about when he writes “world’s most powerful reset”?

You are about to find out…

Hamilton’s Revenge: The American System Returns [ 06:20 ]

Now, James Thorne is the chief market strategist at Wellington Altus, one of Canada’s largest private wealth firms.Now, James Thorne is the chief market strategist at Wellington Altus, one of Canada’s largest private wealth firms.

In his April briefing, he said that Trump’s moves in Venezuela and Iran have a motive nobody is talking about: re-anchoring global energy and money in the dollar system for the next 50 years.In his April briefing, he said that Trump’s moves in Venezuela and Iran have a motive nobody is talking about: re-anchoring global energy and money in the dollar system for the next 50 years.

link / archive

He calls it Bretton Woods 2.0.He calls it Bretton Woods 2.0.

He’s right about Trump’s motives,

but he’s wrong when he says Trump’s model is the petrodollar looting system

created by Wall Street and the city of London in 1971.

And he’s wrong when he says Trump is playing a new great game,

the operating system for the British empire.

Trump is using the American system of Hamilton, Lincoln, and McKinley

based on constant scientific and technological progress.

Thorne says China’s exploitation of Iran and Venezuela’s black market and sanctioned oil gave China an unfair economic advantage.

He also notes that He also notes that …

China’s investments in Iran’s energy and defense infrastructure and in the Middle East and Latin America generally challenged U.S. interests.

Iran is an anchor in China’s belt and road revolution of global transportation.

The bridges and infrastructure Trump is threatening to embalm include significant Chinese capital investments.

All of that is true …

But Trump is not out to destroy China or go to war with it, and China’s investments include billions in Gulf nations and Israel, Allies of the United States attacked by Iran.

Venezuela wasn’t just about oil, it was about knocking out a key financial and logistics center for the drug trade.

And here’s Trump late yesterday talking about Iran. …

Reporter: “What would a good deal look like for you?” President Trump: “No nuclear weapons, number one.” “You know, I think it’s already been regime change, but we never had that as a criteria. “No nuclear weapon. “That’s 99 percent of it.” Reporter: “The Strait of Hormuz as well?” President Trump: “Yeah, but that’ll open up automatically. the, yeah, the answer is yes, but the Strait will open up. “If we just left, the Strait’s gonna, otherwise they make no money. “So the Strait’s gonna open. “But what we have is no nuclear weapon. “But we’ll open the Strait anyway. “Don’t forget we don’t use the straight. “Other countries use the Strait, so we do have other countries coming up and they’ll help out, but we don’t we don’t use it. “It won’t be easy. “It won’t be. “I would say this, we will have that open fairly soon.”

And here is what Trump’s national defense strategy says about China…

And we are underlining this: including our ability to re-industrialize.

In other words, two different civilizations in a race to define the future for the next 50 years.

A race, not a war.

Not just that, look who’s involved now in the Iran talks. …

Pakistan

China

Turkey

Egypt, and

Saudi Arabia

All of them are members of Trump’s Board of Peace with the exception of China, set up to permanently end the Middle East conflict and drive economic development.

Now think: why would China, an ally to Iran, be involved in the Iran talks?

This morning, Donald Trump put an exclamation point on that.

He posted that a massive number of empty oil tankers were headed to the U.S. to fill up on oil and gas.

That was a message about huge economic loss to the Iranian delegation in Islamabad, losses which will continue if they don’t negotiate.

NATO, the Praetorian Guard of the Great Reset of Klaus Schwab, King Charles of the City of London, Trump says they’re done.

Over with in one way or another.

The World’s Most Powerful Reset [ 11:01 ]

And last night (Fri,10 Mar 2026) the future for humanity dawned boldly when Artemis II splashed down in the Pacific.

Now, last night I watched and I hope you watched in wonder as our Artemis II came back safe and sound after an almost flawless mission.

So did millions of other people.

18 million watched the launch and that many or more were anticipated to watch the splashdown.

President Trump congratulated the crew and pointed the mission immediately to Mars.

The transit point will be a moon colony powered by nuclear reactors.

The president’s science advisor, Michael Kratziosk, posted this video to his ex-account on Thursday …

Dream big, think big.

That used to be what Americans did.

David J. Schwartz's self-help book, The Magic of Thinking Big, first published in 1959, has sold more than 6 million copies worldwide. By the end of 1982, it was already one of Simon & Schuster's all-time paperback bestsellers, with 1,494,000 sales. The book continues to be recognized as a classic in the self-help genre and is still inspiring new generations of readers.

How we thought about transforming reality for the better, the more perfect.

The Apollo missions and the inventions they created transformed our economy and advanced our standard of living.

Compare that with the absurd world of the old great reset, the world, which says there are too many people, fixed resources, and we need central bankers to tame our dreams.

All of this, I think is what the president was thinking when he wrote world’s most powerful reset.

The world’s most powerful reset, energy, money, space, a moon colony on the way to Mars, the Strait of Hormuz secured, China and Russia brought in from the coal, NATO’s Praetorian Guard of the Old Order finished.

The people who told you that you would own nothing and be happy are watching their system dissolve. …

Klaus Schwab is gone from the WEF.

Mark Carney’s 130 trillion net zero regime has collapsed.

The City of London is no longer writing the rules.

Americans are doing what Americans do when nobody is strangling their dreams:

They’re building.

They’re launching.

If you’re beginning to suspect Trump is up to something nobody else is talking about, that’s exactly why Promethean Action and Decisive Liberty exists.

Most at Promethean Action have been in this fight since the 1970s and at Decisive Liberty since 2010, long before it became visible to everyone else.

We AND YOU have a big job ahead.

The midterms need to be secured so this rate reset can continue.

Both of us need your help in this.

Subscribe to Promethean Action’s free newsletter and get yourself on the same page as the president.

If you’re all ready to get active, become a supporting member by contributing more.

CLICK HERE to go to Promethean Action