Dr. Jennifer Hibberd Discusses the Silent Crisis in Medical Education

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IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Jennifer Hibberd warns that hands-on mentorship in healthcare education is being replaced by screens, AI, simulation-heavy training, and softened standards.

Her new commentary in the Journal of Independent Medicine calls on experienced clinicians to step up before patients pay the price.

‘Healthcare: A Wake-Up Call to Reclaim Excellence – Empowering the Next Generation of Physicians, Dentists, and Allied Healthcare Professionals’

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The Independent Medical Alliance (formerly FLCCC) is a healthcare nonprofit on a mission to restore trust, integrity, and the doctor-patient relationship.