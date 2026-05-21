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Dr. Jennifer Hibberd Discusses the Silent Crisis in Medical Education
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Dr. Jennifer Hibberd Discusses the Silent Crisis in Medical Education

This is a HUGE RED FLAG for the state of our medical industry - there is a reason why computers and AI are tools, NOT replacements for the real thing...
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Decisive Liberty
May 21, 2026

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IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Jennifer Hibberd warns that hands-on mentorship in healthcare education is being replaced by screens, AI, simulation-heavy training, and softened standards.

Her new commentary in the Journal of Independent Medicine calls on experienced clinicians to step up before patients pay the price.

Healthcare: A Wake-Up Call to Reclaim Excellence – Empowering the Next Generation of Physicians, Dentists, and Allied Healthcare Professionals

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The Independent Medical Alliance (formerly FLCCC) is a healthcare nonprofit on a mission to restore trust, integrity, and the doctor-patient relationship.

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