Dems Gone Wild: Kamala, Newsom, & Spanberger in Full Panic About Losing Power

The Democrats are in full panic mode as the ground shifts beneath them. In this episode of Verdict, Senator Ted Cruz and co-host Ben Ferguson pull back the curtain on the Democrats’ desperate power-focused agenda designed for one thing: keeping political control at all costs.

From Kamala Harris targeting the Electoral College to Gavin Newsom sweating over California's shifting political landscape, the Left is abandoning policy to focus entirely on rigging the system.

Ferguson and Senator Cruz break down the institutional power grabs that Democrats want including the push for Supreme Court expansion, giving statehood for D.C. and Puerto Rico, and multi-member districts designed to erase rural voters.

Plus, they dive into Abigail Spanberger and the Virginia redistricting meltdown where courts finally forced a halt to blatant gerrymandering.