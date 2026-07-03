David Barton: The Truth About Our Founding Fathers

There’s so much we weren’t taught in history class - like, who really were our nation’s Founding Fathers?

David Barton, founder of WallBuilders, an organization committed to sharing the truth about America’s Christian heritage, helps us learn the facts surrounding our nation’s beginnings.

In this message, he teaches about our founding documents and the views held by many Founding Fathers, including John Hancock, Benjamin Rush, and Roger Sherman.

Barton highlights how these men believed Christianity to be essential in ensuring effective politics, valuable education, and the survival of the United States.

We’ve fallen a long way from these beginnings, but if we want to pass down freedom and liberty to the next generations, let’s commit to honoring God in our politics and government once more.

Message from David Barton delivered at World Outreach Church in Murfreesboro, TN - April 25, 2026 - The Truth About Our Founding Fathers