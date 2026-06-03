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Damning Video Exposes Obama - Democrats Don't Want You To See This
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Damning Video Exposes Obama - Democrats Don't Want You To See This

6 million on Obamacare do not belong there...
Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
Jun 03, 2026

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