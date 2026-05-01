Cuba has lost 2 million people to emigration as Trump's blockade collapses the island's power grid and food supply, and the Senate just cleared every legal obstacle standing between Trump and regime change…
Cuba’s Regime AT DEATHS DOOR…
Then Trump Gets EVERYTHING and Communists Have NOWHERE TO RUN
May 01, 2026
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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