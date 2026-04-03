Courage Wins on Campus: This Is the Turning Point Tour with Karoline Leavitt & Erika Kirk

Decisive Liberty Newsletter PodcastCourage Wins on Campus: This Is the Turning Point Tour with Karoline Leavitt & Erika Kirk61×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -3:32-3:32Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Courage Wins on Campus: This Is the Turning Point Tour with Karoline Leavitt & Erika KirkDecisive LibertyApr 03, 20266ShareTranscriptTurning Point USA (TPUSA)All Links ► http://bit.ly/TurningPointUSAJoin ► https://bit.ly/392v4IoDonate ► https://bit.ly/2ZvWmDTDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksDecisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & ProgramsSubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeDecisive LibertyRecent EpisodesHow a Tiny Quonset Shack Inside a Barn Became Her Only Refuge From the Worst Blizzard13 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyWhat was Pumpernickel Bread? The 2-Ingredient Breat That Lasted for 6-Months15 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyThere Is One Man Thwarting a Coup Attempt on President Trump...18 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyIMA (Independent Medical Alliance) On the Future of Medicine: Key Trends and What’s AheadApr 24 • Decisive LibertySRS: SEAL Team 6 Red Squadron Operator - Jason MagnaviceApr 24 • Decisive LibertyLogistics in the Indian Ocean During Operation Epic Fury | Sealift & the US Merchant MarineApr 24 • Decisive LibertyScientists Announce BOMBSHELL Discovery Of Noah's Original Ark, With Photos INSIDE ‘The REAL Ship’ Apr 24 • Decisive LibertyHakeem Jefferies Just SCREWED HimselfApr 24 • Decisive Liberty