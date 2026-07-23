Dave Rubin: Chuck Schumer Humiliated as Ted Cruz’s Prediction Goes Viral

Dave Rubin of "The Rubin Report" shares a DM clip of Ted Cruz telling Fox News’ Sean Hannity why Chuck Schumer will not run for re-election and why Zohran Mamdani and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are rising to be the new leaders of the Democratic Party.

FULL VIDEO

Dave Rubin of "The Rubin Report" talks about Zohran Mamdani’s appearance on “The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart,” where even Jon Stewart was shocked by his unwillingness to condemn Democratic Socialists who want to abolish prisons and have open borders

Ted Cruz telling Fox News’ Sean Hannity why Chuck Schumer will not run for re-election and why Zohran Mamdani and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are rising to be the new leaders of the Democratic Party

Clay Travis telling Fox News’ Jesse Watters the real reason so many underemployed, overeducated people with postgraduate degrees are turning against capitalism and are supporting Democratic Socialist policies

“The View’s” Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin misrepresenting Pete Hegseth’s plan to offer testosterone screening for older male troops to give them the option of hormone replacement therapy

Pete Hegseth getting into a shouting match with Senator Gary Peters over his leadership during the Senate hearing over the Iran War

Indiana Fever’s Sophie Cunningham defending her common-sense view on transgender athletes in women’s sports

and much more.

Dave also hosts a special "ask me anything" question-and-answer session on a wide range of topics, answering questions from the Rubin Report Locals community.