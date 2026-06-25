China Builds US Destroyer Replica at Missile Test Site; U.S. Breaks China Mineral Monopolies

Satellite images reveal mock-up of a U.S. destroyer at Chinese missile test site.

Here's more on what the replica could be used for.

China's most advanced aircraft carrier sailed through one of the region's most sensitive waterways: the Taiwan Strait.

Meanwhile, the island is speeding up preparations for a potential war.

For the first time in almost two decades, Washington is allowing Iran to get paid in dollars for its oil sales.

The temporary relief comes as Tehran allows nuclear inspectors to return.

A pushback against Beijing's reach on U.S. soil: Two senators are voicing concerns over Chinese nationals having access to American national labs.

We take a look at the rare earth race with China - and how an African country could be the game changer.

Chapters

00:00 Intro

01:06 China Builds U.S. Destroyer Replica at Missile Test Site

02:10 China's Aircraft Carrier Sails Through Taiwan Strait

03:03 Taiwan: Warning Time for Any China Attack Is Shrinking

03:33 Europe Warns Over China Patrols Near Taiwan

04:31 U.S. Grants Iran 60-Day Oil Sales License

05:31 Iran Oil Blockade Seen as Leverage on Beijing: Corr

07:31 Senators Flag Chinese Nationals' Access to U.S. Labs

08:35 U.S. Secures African Minerals to Counter Beijing Grip

09:30 2 Japanese Detained in China Over Smuggling Charges

09:58 China Claims Right to Target Overseas Critics Under New Law

11:11 Falun Dafa Information Center Responds to Cisco Ruling

12:52 U.S.-China Computing Race: Why It Matters

14:07 Tech Breakthroughs Have Military Implications: Rex Lee

14:59 Taiwan Vice Pres.: China's Intimidation Won't Work

16:36 Taiwan Ranks 5th in Economic Freedom: Heritage

17:19 TSMC Expands U.S. Investment, Deepens Partnership

19:29 Taiwan's 'Cat Warrior' Diplomacy Explained

21:13 Democracy and Rule of Law Lead to Taiwan's Success

🔵 Tiffany Meier’s documentary “Hollywood Takeover - how Beijing is rewriting the script in America’s film industry” - hollywoodtakeover.com