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Charlie Kirk Assassin’s Bullet FINALLY Revealed, This Changes EVERYTHING…
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Charlie Kirk Assassin’s Bullet FINALLY Revealed, This Changes EVERYTHING…

A 4-pg ATF report on a comparison between a bullet jacket fragment recovered during an Charlie Kirk's autopsy of the rifle recovered by la enforcement: 'the result of the comparison was inconclusive"
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Decisive Liberty
Apr 17, 2026

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