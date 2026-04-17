Charlie Kirk Assassin’s Bullet FINALLY Revealed, This Changes EVERYTHING…
A 4-pg ATF report on a comparison between a bullet jacket fragment recovered during an Charlie Kirk's autopsy of the rifle recovered by la enforcement: 'the result of the comparison was inconclusive"
Apr 17, 2026
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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