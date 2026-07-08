CENTCOM: U.S. Forces Hit 80+ Targets in Latest Iran Strikes

Prof. Alon Burstein with the @Israel-Palestine Report joins LiveNOW's Austin Westfall to discuss the U.S. military's latest round of strikes on Iran and updates in the war in Gaza.

In a statement posted on X on Tuesday, U.S. Central Command said: U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces completed a new round of offensive strikes against Iran, July 7, hitting over 80 targets with precision munitions as an immediate response to Iran's latest attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

U.S. forces struck Iranian air defense systems, command and control networks, coastal radar sites, anti-ship missile capabilities, and more than 60 Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps small boats in and near the strait to degrade Iran’s ability to continue attacking international commerce flowing through the international trade corridor.

Iran recently attacked three commercial vessels transiting the strait including Marshall Islands-flagged M/T Al Rekayyat, Saudi Arabia-flagged M/T Wedyan, and Liberian-flagged M/T Cyprus Prosperity.

The unwarranted aggression by Iranian forces is a clear and dangerous violation of the ceasefire and undermines freedom of navigation.

CENTCOM forces remain postured and prepared to hold Iran accountable when the agreement is not adhered to or obeyed.