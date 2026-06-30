Cartel Insider Exposes the Russian Mob, CJNG, and Hells Angels Operating as One Network Inside America

David Holthouse is a journalist, writer, and documentary filmmaker best known for his immersive "gonzo" reporting style and his work infiltrating extremist groups, criminal networks, and other hard-to-access subcultures.

His films and series include Narco Mennonites, Sasquatch, The Last Narc, Krishnas: Gurus, Karma, Murder, Night Stalker, and others.

Borderland is an IRONCLAD Original

Chapters

00:04:29 Building Trust with Cops and Criminals

00:07:07 Patterns Across Criminal Organizations

00:10:21 The Hells Angels & Cartel Connections

00:13:11 Cartels: A Global Enterprise

00:17:41 Under-the-Radar Threats: Militias & White Nationalists

00:19:23 Kratom, Designer Drugs & the Legal Drug Wave

00:21:07 Why the War on Drugs Isn't Working

00:35:31 Undercover with Neo-Nazis

00:39:35 The Gun Trade to Mexico

00:46:28 What's Next: Ryan Wedding & CIA in Mexico

00:50:07 Should We Legalize Drugs?