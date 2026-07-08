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Caleb Hammer Gets FED UP & Dismantles Cocky Leftist's Entire Reality
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Caleb Hammer Gets FED UP & Dismantles Cocky Leftist's Entire Reality

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Decisive Liberty
Jul 08, 2026

Caleb Hammer encounters "the most stereotypical" leftist he has ever had on his show.

He finally gets fed up and dismantles everything she thought was real.

There is a valuable lesson here…

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