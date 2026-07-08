Decisive Liberty Newsletter PodcastCaleb Hammer Gets FED UP & Dismantles Cocky Leftist's Entire Reality 111×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -9:05-9:05Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Caleb Hammer Gets FED UP & Dismantles Cocky Leftist's Entire Reality Decisive LibertyJul 08, 202611ShareTranscriptCaleb Hammer encounters "the most stereotypical" leftist he has ever had on his show. He finally gets fed up and dismantles everything she thought was real. There is a valuable lesson here…Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksDecisive Liberty reply rulesDecisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & ProgramsSubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeDecisive LibertyRecent EpisodesNick Shirley: I failed… 14 mins ago • Decisive LibertyPresident Trump says MOU Is Over Amid Strikes on Iran20 mins ago • Decisive LibertyCENTCOM: U.S. Forces Hit 80+ Targets in Latest Iran Strikes25 mins ago • Decisive LibertyMax Afterburner: Is Turkey Getting The F-35 Worse Than We All Thought? + Our Thoughts43 mins ago • Decisive LibertySeattle's Socialist Mayor Promised To Tax The Rich, Now She's Cutting Her Own City's Budget 4 hrs ago • Decisive LibertySRS: Mike Rowe - 7.5 Million Open Jobs and the Collapse of Work in America18 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyEuropeans Were NOT Ready for America's 4th of July 🤣 FUNNIEST Reactions 21 hrs ago • Decisive Liberty