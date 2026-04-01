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Byron York: MI Synagogue Attack Was a HEIGHTENED THREAT SITUATION Because of the War in Iran
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Byron York: MI Synagogue Attack Was a HEIGHTENED THREAT SITUATION Because of the War in Iran

Fox News contributor Byron York discusses national security concerns amid a critical DHS shutdown affecting airport security on ‘Kudlow.’
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Decisive Liberty
Apr 01, 2026

Fox News contributor Byron York discusses national security concerns amid a critical DHS shutdown affecting airport security on ‘Kudlow.’

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