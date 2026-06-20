BURIED: Obama's $850M "Library" Hides the Files on the Coup Against Trump

Not a Presidential Library, It's a Cover-Up

The Obama New New Democrats

Now Think About What They Are Hiding

Barbara Boyd argues that the newly opened $850 million Barack Obama Presidential Center on Chicago’s South Side is not a true presidential library but a “cover-up,” alleging that Obama-era records - especially those tied to surveillance of Donald Trump beginning in 2015 - are being controlled and withheld through a deal between the Obama Foundation and the National Archives.

She criticizes Valerie Jarrett and the dedication event featuring Obama, Michelle Obama, Bill Clinton, George Bush, and Joe Biden, and contrasts their rhetoric about community and working-class empathy with policy outcomes she blames for offshoring, expanded surveillance, financial bailouts, and foreign conflicts.

Boyd likens the records-control arrangement to Orwell’s “Ministry of Truth,” cites Durham, congressional testimony, and Tulsi Gabbard declassifications, and points to ongoing investigations and new declassification efforts involving John Solomon and acting DNI Bill Pulte.

Chapters

00:00 The Saturday Wrap - Intro - June 20, 2026

01:07 Not a Presidential Library, It's a Cover-Up

05:13 The Obama New New Democrats

09:11 Now Think About What They Are Hiding