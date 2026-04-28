BRITAIN'S LAST PLAY: The Hidden Hand Behind Trump's Third Assassination Attempt

Our Note: We had some temporary changes in our calendar since this past weekend, requiring us to focus on the backend of our server (not Substack’s, our server which will be used to break Substack’s throttling of our content - more about this just before we launch on our server). We will resume lengthier posts with Promethean Action once we have addressed this issue. Do take time to understand what Promethean has and will be sharing - they are one of the few that have been focused on the signal and not the noise.

Susan Kokinda links a third assassination attempt on Donald Trump at the Washington Hilton - where a 31-year-old Californian, Cole Tomas Allen, charged a Secret Service checkpoint with firearms and knives - to a broader political struggle she frames as the British imperial system versus Trump’s “American System.”

She argues Trump’s own remarks about assassinations point to a pattern of targeting “impactful” leaders, comparing today’s climate to anarchist-era killings around 1900 and the 1901 assassination of William McKinley.

Kokinda ties the attack’s timing to King Charles’ Washington visit, a new book, The Queen and Her Presidents, and a House of Lords/Chatham House report on “rebalancing” the UK–US partnership, highlighting UK dependence on the postwar “rules-based order” and concerns about a lasting US shift under Trump.

Chapters

00:00 The Monday Brief - Intro - April 27, 2026

02:42 The Third Attempt

06:42 The Hidden Hand

10:35 The Lords Confess