Accompanying Substack post found here…
Dangerous Misinformation
Blood Contamination Crisis: mRNA Shots and the Fight for Safe Transfusions
The rollout of modified mRNA COVID-19 shots raises profound questions about long-term safety, including their potential persistence in the body and impact on the blood supply. Many individuals, particularly those unvaccinated or concerned about adverse reactions, now seek greater control over blood transfusions during planned surgeries or emergencies. Organizations like Safe Blood address this by matching recipients with donors who share similar vaccination status preferences, reviving practices once considered routine and noncontroversial. Safe Blood, founded in September 2021 by George Della Pietra in Switzerland, operates internationally with a strong U.S. presence across all 50 states. Vice President Clinton Ohlers, who heads media relations, explains that the group facilitates…
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2 days ago · 72 likes · 10 comments · Mary Talley Bowden MD and R. Clinton Ohlers, PhD