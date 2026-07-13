Behind the Air Force One Leak: What the British Fear the Most

After the FBI asked the press not to publish, The New York Times leaked classified details about Air Force One’s self-defense capabilities as tensions with Iran and threats against the President intensified.

The Department of Justice then subpoenaed the article’s 4 authors to testify before a federal grand jury in Manhattan on July 15, with subpoenas issued by U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton, whom President Trump has nominated as Director of National Intelligence.

The episode argues the deeper issue is why such leaks occur, framing a historical pattern tied to “impactful” presidents like Lincoln and McKinley and claiming Trump is reviving the Hamiltonian “American System.”

It contrasts this with free-market orthodoxy, critiques free trade’s damage to U.S. manufacturing and defense production, and highlights the Pentagon’s $10 million “Build Freedom” investment with Mike Rowe to rebuild skilled trades.

The Left disagrees with our VP but cannot agree on what Hamilton stands for… SMH

Chapters

00:00 The Monday Brief - Intro - July 13, 2026

01:12 THE PHYSICAL WAR: “They Go After the Big Names”

04:10 THE INTELLECTUAL WAR: The American System Returns

08:04 THE INDUSTRIAL WAR: "The Math Ain't Math"