President Trump welcomed King Charles to the White House for a SECRET Oval Office meeting as Karoline Leavitt BLASTED Hakeem Jeffries and Ilhan Omar HUMILIATED Herself while the Trump administration's FBI raided the Quality Learning Center and 21 Minneapolis businesses in a STUNNING fraud crackdown.
Behind CLOSED Doors - Trump's SECRET Royal Meeting and Dems PANIC Over FBI Raids
Apr 29, 2026
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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