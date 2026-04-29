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Behind CLOSED Doors - Trump's SECRET Royal Meeting and Dems PANIC Over FBI Raids
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Behind CLOSED Doors - Trump's SECRET Royal Meeting and Dems PANIC Over FBI Raids

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Decisive Liberty
Apr 29, 2026

President Trump welcomed King Charles to the White House for a SECRET Oval Office meeting as Karoline Leavitt BLASTED Hakeem Jeffries and Ilhan Omar HUMILIATED Herself while the Trump administration's FBI raided the Quality Learning Center and 21 Minneapolis businesses in a STUNNING fraud crackdown.

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