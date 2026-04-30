BEGGING: King Charles Visits Trump, DOJ Strikes Comey, and Iran Falls the Same Day

Barbara Boyd frames Tuesday as a major display of power by Donald Trump, highlighting three “inflection points”:

King Charles’ visit

new DOJ actions, and

Iran’s economic unraveling

She argues the White House ceremony masked a struggle over the “special relationship,” citing FDR’s anti-colonial demands and interpreting Trump’s beehive visit as signaling America as the new “master,” while Charles’ address to Congress is portrayed as a subtle critique of Trump via references to checks and balances, NATO, Ukraine, and environmental themes.

Boyd then details DOJ moves: an indictment of Jim Comey over his May 2025 “86 47” seashell message, an indictment of Fauci aide David Morens for an alleged Wuhan lab cover-up, and federal raids targeting large-scale entitlement and loan fraud she links to Democratic networks.

Finally, she cites Trump’s claim that Iran is collapsing under oil and Treasury pressure, alongside the UAE leaving OPEC and shifts in global oil shipping and insurance.

Chapters

00:00 The Midweek Update - Intro - April 29, 2026

01:28 King Charles Comes Begging

05:40 Real Justice Comes Roaring Forth

09:16 Iran Collapses and the Empire's Oil Cartel Crack