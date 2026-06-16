Back to Benghazi | Episode 2: The Annex

CLICK HERE for Episode 1 - a link is provided on the right column of our home page for this series as well as our other posts concerning Benghazi

In this episode of The Watch Floor (Sara Adams) series, Back to Benghazi, she'll be discussing what happened at the CIA Annex.

ICYMI - Background on the Attack in Benghazi on the U.S. Consulate

On September 11, 2012, 2 U.S. government facilities in Benghazi, Libya, were attacked by members of the Islamic militant group Ansar al-Sharia in a coordinated assault.

The American diplomatic compound was attacked at 9:40 pm local time, and a nearby CIA annex was targeted with a mortar attack the following morning at 4:00 am.

This incident resulted in the deaths of 4 Americans:

U.S. Ambassador Christopher Stevens

U.S. Foreign Service Information Management Officer Sean Smith

CIA security contractor Tyrone Woods

CIA security contractor Glen Doherty

Three other Americans were wounded during the attack.

The Department of Justice has charged and convicted individuals for their roles in the Benghazi attack on federal terrorism charges and other offenses.

Zubair El Bakush, identified as a key participant in the attack, was arrested and taken into U.S. custody in February 2026, landing at Andrews Air Force Base.

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the arrest, reiterating the ongoing pursuit of justice for the victims.

Previously, Ahmed Abu Khatallah, a Libyan national, was re-sentenced in September 2024 to 28 years in prison on federal terrorism charges for his role in directing the violence.

The FBI continues to investigate and seek information on the attacks.

Perspectives

Allegations of U.S. involvement in arming Libyan rebels and hidden weapons

The Obama administration moved to dismiss charges against arms dealer Mark Turi, which some believe was an effort to shield U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton from scrutiny regarding her involvement in arming Libyan rebels.

Some sources allege that the U.S. State Department, under Hillary Clinton, initially approved a weapons shipment to Libyans aiming to oust Moammar Gadhafi in 2011, despite a United Nations arms ban.

There are claims that U.S. Ambassador Chris Stevens was involved in shipping weapons from Benghazi to support al-Qaida-affiliated militias fighting in Syria, effectively arming groups that later became ISIS.

The Benghazi diplomatic post was, according to some accounts, a cover for a CIA operation aimed at neutralizing terrorist groups and weapons networks, with the CIA annex tracking weapons smuggled from Libya to Syria

Inadequate Security and Administrative Incompetence

The attack was a coordinated military-style operation, not a spontaneous demonstration, and highlights complexities in U.S. diplomatic security.

There were prior warnings about security risks, and Ambassador Stevens had requested more security, but help was not sent during the attack.

The lack of assistance during the attack was due to administrative incompetence, not a deliberate plot.

The CIA’s focus on risk avoidance contributed to its ineffective response during the incident.

Terrorist Attack and Security Failures

The Accountability Review Board (ARB) officially stated that the Benghazi attacks were terrorist attacks and security-related, not a protest, and were unanticipated in scope and intensity.

Failures in leadership and management at senior levels within the State Department led to inadequate security at the diplomatic compound in Benghazi.

The Benghazi compound faced escalating militancy and a deteriorating security environment, yet relied on unarmed Libyan guards and a militia with extremist elements.

Initial Misinformation and Political Controversy

Following the attacks, Obama administration officials initially linked the incident to demonstrations over an anti-Islam video, despite a lack of evidence for protests in Benghazi.

Republicans later criticized then-President Barack Obama and then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for an untimely response and security failures at the facility.

A former staff member for the Republican-led House committee investigating the attack claimed the panel improperly targeted Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Official reports and intelligence findings on weapons transfers

Hillary Clinton, in her statement to the House Select Committee on Benghazi, highlighted the urgency of ensuring that weapons left by Qadhafi, including shoulder-fired missiles, did not fall into the wrong hands.

A report from the United States House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence in January 2014 stated that “All CIA activities in Benghazi were legal and authorized” and that “CIA was not sending weapons (including MANPADS) from Libya to Syria, or facilitating other organizations or states that were transferring weapons from Libya to Syria.”

Unnamed State or intelligence officials cited in multiple news reports have suggested the president approved a covert operation to ship weapons to Libyans to arm rebels against Muammar Qadhafi, a proposal Clinton supported.

Benghazi - From Our Archives

Back to Benghazi Series - Sara Adams, The Watch Floor