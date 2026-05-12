America Was Lied To About Benghazi
How to start an investigation by outlining the steps Dave Benton and Sarah Adams took during their Benghazi investigation.
May 12, 2026
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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