As He Had 700 Wives and 300 Concubines, HOW WAS LIFE IN KING SOLOMON'S TEMPLE?

Our note: King Solomon's reign was characterized by immense prosperity and wisdom, making him richer and wiser than any other king on Earth. During his time, silver was considered to be of little value, as abundant as stones in Jerusalem. His annual gold receipts were significant, with some sources stating he received 666 talents of gold per year, which is about 25 tons. This wealth was accumulated through commerce, trading, gifts, tribute money, and heavy taxation, leading to a kingdom of unparalleled riches and influence. He built a lavish palace and temple, attracting visitors from around the world who came to hear his wisdom and brought him gifts.

King Solomon was the wisest and wealthiest king in history, yet his palace housed a staggering secret: 700 wives and 300 concubines.

How did one man manage a household of 1,000 women, and what was the true cost?



In this documentary, we step inside the unimaginably opulent palace of King Solomon to uncover the historical and biblical truth behind his massive harem.

How did the daily logistics of managing 700 wives and 300 concubines actually work?

We break down the political alliances, the sheer wealth required to maintain such a royal court, and the staggering scale of his empire.

But beyond the gold and the glory lies a tragic warning.

Discover how these 1,000 women slowly turned the heart of Israel's wisest king away from God, ultimately leading to his spiritual downfall and the division of a nation.