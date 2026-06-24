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ARC: You May Stop Using ChatGPT After Listening to This - Jonathan Pageau
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ARC: You May Stop Using ChatGPT After Listening to This - Jonathan Pageau

Alliance for Responsible Citizenship (ARC)
Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
Jun 24, 2026

Jonathan Pageau closed out Day 2 of ARC 2026 with a keynote that left the whole room speechless.

Amidst the many voices surrounding the global AI debate, Pageau offered a simple question that stopped us in our tracks:

"Who does it serve?"

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