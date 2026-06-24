ARC: You May Stop Using ChatGPT After Listening to This - Jonathan Pageau

Decisive Liberty Newsletter PodcastARC: You May Stop Using ChatGPT After Listening to This - Jonathan Pageau11×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -17:59-17:59Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.ARC: You May Stop Using ChatGPT After Listening to This - Jonathan PageauAlliance for Responsible Citizenship (ARC)Decisive LibertyJun 24, 20261ShareTranscriptJonathan Pageau closed out Day 2 of ARC 2026 with a keynote that left the whole room speechless. Amidst the many voices surrounding the global AI debate, Pageau offered a simple question that stopped us in our tracks: "Who does it serve?"Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksDecisive Liberty reply rulesDecisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & ProgramsSubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeDecisive LibertyRecent EpisodesKevin Warsh Just Killed the Rule That Made Americans Suffer6 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyOK... NO ONE Expected THIS...9 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyNo One EXPECTED THIS from Trump + $300 Billion to Iran Finally Explained16 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyThe 100 Year History of ‘Woke’ (in 15 minutes) | Paul Marshall 18 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyRed State Refugees Explain Why They Fled Washington for Idaho - unDivided with Brandi Kruse18 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyMossab Hasan Yousef: “I Told You Something Is Coming & Now It’s Here…”18 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyAmericans Get ACCOUNTABILITY As Kash Patel Cleans House19 hrs ago • Decisive Liberty