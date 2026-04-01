Anti-Aging Expert: Stop Touching Receipts Immediately; The Fast Way To Shrink Visceral Fat

Visceral fat is destroying your organs; the Longevity Scientist Dr. Rhonda Patrick explains what actually burns it!

Dr. Rhonda Patrick is a Ph.D. biomedical scientist specializing in aging, nutrition, and disease prevention.

She is the founder of FoundMyFitness, a popular YouTube channel and podcast dedicated to translating complex health science into actionable advice.

She explains:

◼ Why visceral fat acts like a toxic organ that doubles your risk of early death

◼ How 2 weeks of poor sleep increased visceral fat by 11% without gaining a pound

◼ The 3 chemicals hiding in everyday plastic that are crashing testosterone levels

◼ Her personal intermittent fasting protocol and the "metabolic switch" that burns belly fat

◼ Why the current exercise guidelines are wrong and what the science actually shows

Chapters

00:00 Intro

00:02:45 Why Visceral Fat Is More Dangerous Than You Think

00:14:23 What Happens to Your Body When You Don’t Sleep Enough

00:20:17 The Hidden Habits Quietly Increasing Your Visceral Fat

00:21:48 How to Reverse Insulin Resistance Before It Gets Worse

00:25:41 Intermittent Fasting: What Actually Happens Inside Your Body

00:30:08 Why Your Body Repairs Itself When You Stop Eating

00:31:04 Fasted Training: Does It Burn More Fat or Backfire?

00:35:43 Why Belly Fat Spikes During Perimenopause—and What Helps

00:42:14 3 Hormone-Disrupting Chemicals You’re Exposed to Daily

00:49:56 How to Actually Avoid Toxins in Everyday Life

00:57:43 Are Microplastics Leaking Into Your Food Right Now?

00:59:40 The Safest Way to Store Condiments (Most People Get This Wrong)

01:01:18 Which Kitchen Utensils Are Secretly Harming You?

01:03:25 Why Your Blender Might Be Contaminating Your Food

01:09:05 Inside Steve’s Supplement Stack: What He Actually Uses

01:12:19 Do Multivitamins Really Extend Your Life?

01:13:07 Are Men’s Multivitamins Worth It—or Misleading?

01:14:58 How to Tell If Your Multivitamin Is Actually Good

01:20:46 Creatine: The Supplement That Does More Than Build Muscle

01:31:13 Curcumin: The Anti-Inflammatory Compound Backed by Science

01:33:49 The Molecule That Could Help Your Cells Stay Younger

01:41:35 Exogenous Ketones: Shortcut to Energy

01:48:18 What Is “Peakspan” and Why Should You Care?

01:55:09 How to Extend Your Peak Years (Not Just Your Lifespan)

02:01:01 How AI Could Be Rewiring Your Ability to Think

02:10:54 Why Current Exercise Guidelines Might Be Failing You

02:21:55 Why Sitting Too Much Is More Dangerous Than You Realize

02:24:07 GLP-1 Drugs: Miracle Weight Loss or Hidden Risks?