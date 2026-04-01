Anti-Aging Expert: Stop Touching Receipts Immediately; The Fast Way To Shrink Visceral Fat

Visceral fat is destroying your organs; the Longevity Scientist Dr. Rhonda Patrick explains what actually burns it!
Dr. Rhonda Patrick is a Ph.D. biomedical scientist specializing in aging, nutrition, and disease prevention.
She is the founder of FoundMyFitness, a popular YouTube channel and podcast dedicated to translating complex health science into actionable advice.
She explains:
◼ Why visceral fat acts like a toxic organ that doubles your risk of early death
◼ How 2 weeks of poor sleep increased visceral fat by 11% without gaining a pound
◼ The 3 chemicals hiding in everyday plastic that are crashing testosterone levels
◼ Her personal intermittent fasting protocol and the "metabolic switch" that burns belly fat
◼ Why the current exercise guidelines are wrong and what the science actually shows
Chapters
00:00 Intro
00:02:45 Why Visceral Fat Is More Dangerous Than You Think
00:14:23 What Happens to Your Body When You Don’t Sleep Enough
00:20:17 The Hidden Habits Quietly Increasing Your Visceral Fat
00:21:48 How to Reverse Insulin Resistance Before It Gets Worse
00:25:41 Intermittent Fasting: What Actually Happens Inside Your Body
00:30:08 Why Your Body Repairs Itself When You Stop Eating
00:31:04 Fasted Training: Does It Burn More Fat or Backfire?
00:35:43 Why Belly Fat Spikes During Perimenopause—and What Helps
00:42:14 3 Hormone-Disrupting Chemicals You’re Exposed to Daily
00:49:56 How to Actually Avoid Toxins in Everyday Life
00:57:43 Are Microplastics Leaking Into Your Food Right Now?
00:59:40 The Safest Way to Store Condiments (Most People Get This Wrong)
01:01:18 Which Kitchen Utensils Are Secretly Harming You?
01:03:25 Why Your Blender Might Be Contaminating Your Food
01:09:05 Inside Steve’s Supplement Stack: What He Actually Uses
01:12:19 Do Multivitamins Really Extend Your Life?
01:13:07 Are Men’s Multivitamins Worth It—or Misleading?
01:14:58 How to Tell If Your Multivitamin Is Actually Good
01:20:46 Creatine: The Supplement That Does More Than Build Muscle
01:31:13 Curcumin: The Anti-Inflammatory Compound Backed by Science
01:33:49 The Molecule That Could Help Your Cells Stay Younger
01:41:35 Exogenous Ketones: Shortcut to Energy
01:48:18 What Is “Peakspan” and Why Should You Care?
01:55:09 How to Extend Your Peak Years (Not Just Your Lifespan)
02:01:01 How AI Could Be Rewiring Your Ability to Think
02:10:54 Why Current Exercise Guidelines Might Be Failing You
02:21:55 Why Sitting Too Much Is More Dangerous Than You Realize
02:24:07 GLP-1 Drugs: Miracle Weight Loss or Hidden Risks?