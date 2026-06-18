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Alexandra Fasulo's 75-Page Monster of a Lawsuit Against New York State Is Here
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Alexandra Fasulo's 75-Page Monster of a Lawsuit Against New York State Is Here

Green energy of wind and solar is ALREADY causing rolling blackouts this summer
Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
Jun 18, 2026

Our 75-page monster of a lawsuit against ORES is here.

You can read the whole thing on our nonprofit website by visiting HERE.

And we’ve already been assigned a judge!

We shouldn’t have to sue to get the state to follow its own laws.

But that’s what happens when a Climate Act compromises everyone from the governor’s office on down.

We have a runaway train here.

And I’m not afraid to sue over it!

We are continuing to raise money for litigation.
Thank you: https://www.americanlandrescuefund.com

Lots to come! Stick around.

My free substack article about this if you want to read more by CLICKING HERE

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