Alexandra Fasulo's 75-Page Monster of a Lawsuit Against New York State Is Here

Our 75-page monster of a lawsuit against ORES is here.
You can read the whole thing on our nonprofit website by visiting HERE.
And we’ve already been assigned a judge!
We shouldn’t have to sue to get the state to follow its own laws.
But that’s what happens when a Climate Act compromises everyone from the governor’s office on down.
We have a runaway train here.
And I’m not afraid to sue over it!
We are continuing to raise money for litigation.
Thank you: https://www.americanlandrescuefund.com
Lots to come! Stick around.
My free substack article about this if you want to read more by CLICKING HERE