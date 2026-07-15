The cure for the Office of Renewable Energy Siting (ORES) won't come from New York State or our legislature that's held hostage by one party rule.

It won't come from our governor or the fake environmental nonprofits either.

It will have to come from outside the state alongside lawsuits.

That's where they've left us New Yorkers.

Everyone reading this: PLEASE share this link with someone in your life dealing with land grabs on or near their home: USDA.gov/lawfare. It is rare to have such a direct line to the federal government!

Thank you to everyone who has donated to our nonprofit, American Land Rescue Fund, to date.

We've been able to open 2 lawsuits against ORES and New York State.

Check them out here: https://www.americanlandrescuefund.com/

Lots to come!

Alexandra Fasulo

Alexandra Fasulo is an American entrepreneur, author, and content creator.

She began her freelance career in 2015 after leaving a corporate job, and has since authored several e-books and launched an online educational portal focused on financial freedom and side hustles.

Fasulo is also recognized as the President of the American Land Rescue Fund, where she engages in eco-reporting and photojournalism.

In 2023, she purchased 6.74 acres of raw land with the intention of building a farm, aiming to encourage other Americans to buy farmland before corporations or foreign entities do.

Her work includes reporting on renewable energy sprawl, home rule, conservation, and the farmland wealth transfer.

Alexandra Fasulo is praised for her original reporting on corporate land grabs, which is seen as crucial work exposing these issues.

Her efforts are viewed as actively addressing concerns about corporate monopolies acquiring land.

She is encouraging everyday Americans to purchase farmland to prevent its acquisition by solar corporations, Wall Street, and foreign entities.

John Rich Appointed Special Envoy for American Landowners

On July 10, 2026, President Donald Trump officially appointed country music artist John Rich as the Special Envoy for American Landowners.

Rich was sworn into this new role in the Oval Office, with his family present.

The appointment was announced earlier in June 2026 by Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins.

As Special Envoy, John Rich will serve as a leading advocate for America’s farmers, ranchers, and private landowners, aiming to ensure their concerns are addressed and their rights protected.

A key focus for Rich in this position will be advocating for landowners regarding large-scale solar and wind development that might impact productive farmland, ranch land, and rural livelihoods.

Secretary Rollins stated that John Rich has been a long-time champion for rural America.

Rich himself expressed his commitment to representing landowners and addressing issues affecting families, businesses, and communities dependent on agricultural land.

He also aims to represent landowners to the federal government and address concerns with various agencies.

Prior to this appointment, John Rich, a country music star, met with President Trump and senators, including Lindsey Graham, before the 2024 election.

During this meeting, President Trump sought Rich’s perspective as a fellow entertainer regarding public reactions at rallies.