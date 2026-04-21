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Acting AG Todd Blanche, FBI Director Kash Patel Press Conference: Charges Against the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC)
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Acting AG Todd Blanche, FBI Director Kash Patel Press Conference: Charges Against the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC)

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Decisive Liberty
Apr 21, 2026

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