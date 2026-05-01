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A Liberal and a Conservative Walk Into a Bar
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A Liberal and a Conservative Walk Into a Bar

Brian Shapiro Gets Laughed Off Stage in Debate Against Rachel Wilson
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Decisive Liberty
May 01, 2026

You can hear the audience laughing throughout the entire debate.

Brian Shapiro took on Rachel Wilson, Andrew Wilson's wife, and it did not disappoint.

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