A Liberal and a Conservative Walk Into a Bar

Decisive Liberty Newsletter PodcastA Liberal and a Conservative Walk Into a Bar1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -10:18-10:18Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.A Liberal and a Conservative Walk Into a BarBrian Shapiro Gets Laughed Off Stage in Debate Against Rachel Wilson Decisive LibertyMay 01, 2026ShareTranscriptYou can hear the audience laughing throughout the entire debate. Brian Shapiro took on Rachel Wilson, Andrew Wilson's wife, and it did not disappoint.Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksDecisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & ProgramsSubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeDecisive LibertyRecent EpisodesSRS: Neurophysiologist Warns About the Hidden Dangers of Black-Market Peptide - Louisa Nicola30 mins ago • Decisive LibertyTim Walz's BRUTAL Downfall Was GLORIOUS To Watch2 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyThis is Bad: The REAL Reason James Comey Was Arrested Was Just Announced by DOJ… 3 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyNo One Has A CLUE What Trump Just Did To King Charles 4 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyMasked Student Confronts Tommy Robinson & Tries to Kick Him Off Campus7 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyTOUSiTV: Trump Rejects Iran Deal, U.S. Military To Strike IRGC21 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyTOUSiTV: Multiple Jews STABBED In London, Islamists Launch Jihad In UK21 hrs ago • Decisive Liberty