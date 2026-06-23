216,000 People Leaving California in Surprise Exodus
So many corporations, wealthy individuals, and middle class people are leaving California, that it’s beginning to affect their tax base in a real way.
Jun 23, 2026
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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