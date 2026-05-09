2026 Midterms JUST CHANGED | MUST-SEE Democrat Meltdown

The Nashville Capitol is the site of a confrontation between Representative Justin Pearson and State Troopers following a redistricting vote.

This event occurred as the Tennessee legislature approved a new congressional map that alters existing district boundaries in Memphis.

The Virginia Supreme Court simultaneously issued a final ruling that nullifies a recent voting referendum and implements new congressional maps for the upcoming midterm elections.

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