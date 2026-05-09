Decisive Liberty
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
2026 Midterms JUST CHANGED | MUST-SEE Democrat Meltdown
0:00
-13:30

2026 Midterms JUST CHANGED | MUST-SEE Democrat Meltdown

Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
May 09, 2026

The Nashville Capitol is the site of a confrontation between Representative Justin Pearson and State Troopers following a redistricting vote.

This event occurred as the Tennessee legislature approved a new congressional map that alters existing district boundaries in Memphis.

The Virginia Supreme Court simultaneously issued a final ruling that nullifies a recent voting referendum and implements new congressional maps for the upcoming midterm elections.

Thursday’s Video - New York Gets ICED as Democrats’ SHOCKING Confessions Stun Voters

Tom Homan SLAMS New York Governor Kathy Hochul over new Legislation. Plus, the California election debates are HEATING UP.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Decisive Liberty News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture