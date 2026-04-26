The Powerful Words of a Decisive Leader
President Trump just NAILED IT then WALKED OUT of the briefing room after the shooting…
  Decisive Liberty
LIVE POST: Updates and Videos of Tonight's WHCD Events
25 Apr 21:15 ET
  Decisive Liberty
Thank You, Lord
Dear God on High, THANK YOU for keeping our President safe, for keeping everyone safe.
  Decisive Liberty
HEAR What You Are Listening To... Especially When You Are In A Quiet Place
  Decisive Liberty
LIVE: White House Correspondents' Dinner
  Decisive Liberty
How a Tiny Quonset Shack Inside a Barn Became Her Only Refuge From the Worst Blizzard
In the dead of winter, when the blizzard hit harder than anyone expected, one simple structure made the difference between survival and disaster.
  Decisive Liberty
50:56
What was Pumpernickel Bread? The 2-Ingredient Breat That Lasted for 6-Months
In the year 1570, a baker named Jörgen Haverland opens a shop in the Westphalian city of Soest.
  Decisive Liberty
21:15
There Is One Man Thwarting a Coup Attempt on President Trump...
via Liz Wheeler on X
  Decisive Liberty
2:03
🔴 LIVE - TORNADO RISK COVERAGE - Storm Chasers On The Ground...
via Ryan Hall Y'all
  Decisive Liberty
IMA (Independent Medical Alliance) On the Future of Medicine: Key Trends and What’s Ahead
  Decisive Liberty
1:17:18
SRS: SEAL Team 6 Red Squadron Operator - Jason Magnavice
Jason Magnavice is a retired U.S.
  Decisive Liberty
1:56:36
Logistics in the Indian Ocean During Operation Epic Fury | Sealift & the US Merchant Marine
Depictions of food being provided to American sailors and marines in the Indian Ocean has raised concerned about the quality and quantity of the food.
  Decisive Liberty
29:14
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