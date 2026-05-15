You Won’t BELIEVE What Just Happened in DC!!

Washington, D.C. is facing a political earthquake, and Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna of Florida is stepping right into the center of it.

Sitting on both the House Committee on Foreign Affairs and the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, Luna is taking on election security, congressional corruption, and the latest high‑stakes battles over America’s future. In this interview, she breaks down why, more than 300 days after the House passed the SAVE Act, the Senate still hasn’t acted - and why Senator John Thune is already saying he’s out of options if he can’t find the votes to protect America’s elections.



We also dig into explosive new comments from Congressman Ro Khanna, who is openly calling for nuking the filibuster and packing the Supreme Court, signaling a radical new Democrat strategy that could reshape Washington for a generation.

Luna weighs in on whether Republicans should finally play hardball and match what Democrats are proudly announcing they want to do.

She also revisits one of her signature issues: banning members of Congress from insider trading.

With lawmakers able to make millions and get away with what amounts to a tiny fine, she explains whether real reform is finally on the table, or if the political class plans to keep cashing in.



Finally, Luna reacts to President Trump and Vice President JD Vance’s “War on Fraud,” aimed at protecting Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security, and restoring taxpayer confidence that their money is being spent wisely.

She connects this to the fight over Pesticides Liability Protections and how that ties into the broader “Make America Healthy Again” agenda - all against the backdrop of rising tensions with Iran, higher gas prices, and Speaker Mike Johnson’s push for a 10‑plus seat Republican majority in the House.